Colourful Construction

Exited Invercargill library to find a feast of colour over the road!

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Taken by Nigel 22 Aug 2020.

3 thoughts on "Colourful Construction"

Nice shot, Liz, a good bold scene. I agree with Mike, all the straight lines do give it a kind of abstract feel.

I really like your "feast of colour" that has an abstract feel to it, in part, I think, because of the abundance of straight lines and geometric shapes and the presence of primarily primary colors.

We walked out of the library together and stood on the footpath gazing up at the scene, it seemed so striking!
Nice shot, Liz, a good bold scene. I agree with Mike, all the straight lines do give it a kind of abstract feel.
I really like your “feast of colour” that has an abstract feel to it, in part, I think, because of the abundance of straight lines and geometric shapes and the presence of primarily primary colors.
We walked out of the library together and stood on the footpath gazing up at the scene, it seemed so striking!
