Paradise on Pond

Paradise Ducks on the farm pond that I featured in my last post. These are more properly described as Paradise Shelducks (Tadorna variegata). They’re exceedingly noisy birds, you can hear them in this recording. The male and female make different sounds, most often in unison! Endemic.

Photos taken by Liz, 16 August 2020. Central Otago, New Zealand. The site is near the highway, between Fruitlands and Roxburgh.

Click on any photo to enlarge

The male can be difficult to see against shadow as he’s dark – he’s in all the photos.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)