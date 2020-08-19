Our lovely Sunday afternoon drive (continued). I’d already mentioned that we were heading to Fruitlands, a wonderful scenic and historic area that pre-1915 was named Bald Hill Flat but then renamed Fruitlands in 1915 in recognition of fruit-growing efforts. This was short-lived as it was too cold but the name remains. It’s a farming area but very pretty and there’s quite a sprinkling of old and rustic buildings. Here’s my photos from this visit.

Fruitlands, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz

I’ve been aware of this stone pillar sitting in the middle of a field for quite some time – I always look for it. I thought it was a memorial to the miners who died in the 1863 blizzard but I’m not sure. There’s no public access that I could see and it’s quite a distance from the roadside. The inscription, as best as I can tell, reads Doughertys Farm. I’ve checked and there were Doughertys in the area. This is quite close to Obelisk Creek.

Landscape context. Still using zoom, I was on the roadside verge.

I’ve been wanting to photograph this old cottage for years and finally I got to do it (three photos)…

I turned around to take a view across the highway.

This was as far as we went. As we headed back through Fruitlands we stopped so I could photograph this cute building.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)