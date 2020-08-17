Twistin’ time is here

Come on, let’s twist again like we did last summer
Yeah, let’s twist again like we did last year
Do you remember when things were really hummin’?
Yeah, let’s twist again, twistin’ time is here

Ee, a round and round and up and down we go again
Oh, baby make me know you love me so and then
Twist again like we did last summer
Come on, let’s twist again
Like we did last year
Twist, yo

Twisting Trees

Ettrick, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Photos by Nigel/edited by Liz. Taken Sunday 16 August 2020.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

11 thoughts on “Twistin’ time is here

  2. Cool shots, Liz, and a wonderful reminder of a great song. I figure this is an orchard, but can’t determine what kind? Any idea what type of fruit grows on those trees?

