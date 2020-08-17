Come on, let’s twist again like we did last summer
Yeah, let’s twist again like we did last year
Do you remember when things were really hummin’?
Yeah, let’s twist again, twistin’ time is here
Ee, a round and round and up and down we go again
Oh, baby make me know you love me so and then
Twist again like we did last summer
Come on, let’s twist again
Like we did last year
Twist, yo
Twisting Trees
Ettrick, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Photos by Nigel/edited by Liz. Taken Sunday 16 August 2020.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
haha! great imagination! 🙂 Thanks for the chuckle this morning!
Cool shots, Liz, and a wonderful reminder of a great song. I figure this is an orchard, but can’t determine what kind? Any idea what type of fruit grows on those trees?
Neat!
A perfect song!
Thank you Kay 😀
I do remember when things were really hummin’,
And I have faith that they will again be here.
I have a much greater appreciation for many things I rather took for granted pre-Covid!
Let’s hope that this essential feeling is permeating and taking firm root in the general consciousness.
Love this ♥
Cool! Thank you 🙂
💚
