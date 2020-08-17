Come on, let’s twist again like we did last summer

Yeah, let’s twist again like we did last year

Do you remember when things were really hummin’?

Yeah, let’s twist again, twistin’ time is here

Ee, a round and round and up and down we go again

Oh, baby make me know you love me so and then

Twist again like we did last summer

Come on, let’s twist again

Like we did last year

Twist, yo

Twisting Trees

Ettrick, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Photos by Nigel/edited by Liz. Taken Sunday 16 August 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)