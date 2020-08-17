Yesterday (Sunday) was fabulously fine and we set out to enjoy the glorious winter afternoon. I asked Nigel to take us to Fruitlands in Central Otago, and to stop in Roxburgh for a late lunch. Here’s the early part of our trip.

En route, we descended from Moa Flat and drove through Ettrick where there’s lots of orchards and I fancied the trees were dancing!

Further up the road we found an orchard where water sprinklers were active…

For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. Isaiah 55:12

Nearly walked into this bunch of native kowhai flowers (Sophora species).

Across the road I could see horses and a showy (Australian) wattle tree in flower.

At Roxburgh we stopped for late lunch in a favourite cafe. Funny thing was that they weren’t to know we’re from Clutha District but they gave Nigel a Table ID that was labelled ‘Clutha’, haha 😀

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)