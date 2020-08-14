We Can Do This, Again

Community transmission has raised its ugly head and New Zealand no longer enjoys Level 1 freedom. Auckland has gone to Level 3 and the rest of the country is now Level 2 – for the next 12 days anyway. I’ve seen absolute nonsense written about our situation here. Don’t believe trash reports about our fascist government or how anyone who gets a cold is being ‘imprisoned’ in quarantine ‘camps’. How we’re all sheep with a socialist government in cahoots with some global new world order conspiracy (haha).

What we’ve got is a government that actually cares about disadvantaged folks on the margins of society and those who are vulnerable but don’t have a big say. The move to higher alert levels was swift to try and contain the outbreak as much as possible. This gives authorities a chance to ascertain the extent of the outbreak and make every effort to stamp out the Covid virus.

It’s tiresome to be in this situation but we’ve all been warned repeatedly that it was bound to happen again so here we are, no surprise. We’ll do what’s needed to stamp it out and then hopefully get back to the freedom we’ve enjoyed since 09 June when we moved to Level 1. Our government’s doing a great job and the majority of NZers back these measures. We have confidence in our leaders and top officials because they consult widely, take advice, weigh it up and actually *make decisions*. We know they prioritise our lives over the economy while also factoring in the economic implications – so there’s a high level of trust.

Sharing a photo Nigel took when we went to Invercargill on 09 July (Level 1 at the time). We visited Waxy O’ Shea’s Irish Pub and found a young people’s violin performance in full swing. It was great to see them all playing together, a range of younger to older children with a very cheery lady leading them (if it wasn’t for Covid she would’ve been leading an escorted tour in Ireland).

Click on the photo to enlarge

Level 2 covers most of the country (except Auckland). It’s still pretty free in Level 2 so it’s not a big deal. This afternoon Nigel and I visited a cafe in Lawrence – there were still lots of happy smiling faces. Level 2 means writing contact details, social distancing, hand sanitiser, and groups limited to 100.

Dunedin-based NZ writer Kay McKenzie Cooke did a response post today – it’s interesting and beautiful (nice photos), and I love how it ends…

“Yet life goes on. The seasons steam ahead. The sky doesn’t fall.”

LINK : Some Things Don’t Change

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)