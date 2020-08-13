Roxburgh in the Teviot Valley

Now we live in Tapanui it’s not far to drive to Roxburgh in Central Otago, an inland rural town we’re fond of (wouldn’t mind living there). It’s right by the Clutha River and the town is surrounded by farms and orchards. There’s also a hydro dam at East Roxburgh (its 60th anniversary was in 2016).

Early this year I read that mural artists would be doing a mural there, then I forgot about it … until we were in town the other day and there it was!

Here’s my photos of the mural and the interpretation panels – these are particularly well done – interesting and informative. Photos taken 05 August

The Arrival –by Auckland artists Flox and TrustMe

Click on any image below to enlarge.

(All bigger than I usually post so that you get better detail and info)

Further Reading

Artists Project Page for The Arrival – some paragraphs plus two good photos.

Otago Daily Times article with video about the mural and community engagement.

Roxburgh hydro dam. Otago Daily Times article from 2016 with three videos – one with old photos, two with staff discussing the construction of the dam, maintenance, how things have changed over time.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)