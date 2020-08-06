Sunset Surprise

This evening I glanced out the window and saw the outdoors bathed in a warm glow. I rushed to our west-facing bedroom window – the sky was alight! I grabbed my camera, shoved my gumboots on, and ran outside. Gorgeous winter sunset!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Winter Sunset in Tapanui

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)