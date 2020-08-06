Sunset Surprise

This evening I glanced out the window and saw the outdoors bathed in a warm glow. I rushed to our west-facing bedroom window – the sky was alight! I grabbed my camera, shoved my gumboots on, and ran outside. Gorgeous winter sunset!
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Winter Sunset in Tapanui
Click on any photo to enlarge
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Wow, spectacular!
LikeLike
What amazing colors Liz!!
Very nice images, especially the first one but all are proofs of natural beauty.
LikeLike
Nice! We’re just starting our morning here, so I’ll pretend these are sunrise shots. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a lovely day Robert! Thursday’s nearly over for me and I’m off to bed.. now 10.55pm 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! and good night!💤
LikeLike