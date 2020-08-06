Sunset Surprise

This evening I glanced out the window and saw the outdoors bathed in a warm glow. I rushed to our west-facing bedroom window – the sky was alight! I grabbed my camera, shoved my gumboots on, and ran outside. Gorgeous winter sunset!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Winter Sunset in Tapanui

Click on any photo to enlarge

tapanui_sunset_01

tapanui_sunset_02

tapanui_sunset_03

tapanui_sunset_04

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

