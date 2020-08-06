Kelso Stories

My final Kelso post is the stories and photos displayed on the information signs beside the flood monument. The first photo is just a header, the others I’ve saved larger than usual – click on them till you have the full enlargement (usually 2x clicks).

Kelso, West Otago, New Zealand – a town abandoned due to repeated floods, especially the 1980 flood.

The other sign… in two parts to make it easier to read and keep the individual image sizes down. They’re each about 1.7 MB

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

