Kelso Stories

My final Kelso post is the stories and photos displayed on the information signs beside the flood monument.

Kelso, West Otago, New Zealand – a town abandoned due to repeated floods, especially the 1980 flood.

The large image is 3 MB, plus I've added another image of the map information.

The other sign… in two parts

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)