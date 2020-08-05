Kelso Flood Monument

Kelso 1865 – 1980. This monument erected on the former site of Wrightson N.M.A. Commemorates the township of Kelso. Finally destroyed by the 1980 flood. [Pomahaka River].

West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel 26 July 2020.

The highest point of the bars denote the flood levels.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)