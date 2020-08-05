Kelso Flood Monument

Kelso 1865 – 1980. This monument erected on the former site of Wrightson N.M.A. Commemorates the township of Kelso. Finally destroyed by the 1980 flood. [Pomahaka River].
West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Nigel 26 July 2020.
The highest point of the bars denote the flood levels.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I like this monument, incorporating flood levels into the design, it’s a clever and handsome design.
The climate change maps, showing projections of coastal flooding in the future, are really alarming, it looks like a whole lot of communities are going to be erased or abandoned like Kelso.
I’ve been hunting for N.M.A. in New Zealand but still am not sure what it means. “National Mortgage and Agency” is one possibility that turned up. In the process of searching I found that New Zealand switched to decimal currency in 1967.
Floods have been very much on my mind the last few days as the most recent tropical storm moved past us. We were on the fringe of it, getting about 3 inches (76 mm) of rain, but there were other areas with more than triple that amount of rain, extensive flooding, and downed power lines. I am going to read some of your other posts, Liz, to get some of the back story to Kelso.
