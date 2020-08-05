Kelso Dairy Factory

The old dairy factory is the first building that drew my attention to Kelso. It’s further away from the river than the monument and railway goods shed, and close to a route that we’ve sometimes taken when driving. Eye-catching building. This is the third post in my Kelso series.

Kelso, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 26 July 2020.



Click on any of the first three photos to enlarge

First two photos taken by Nigel. In the far background you can see the Kelso railway goods shed in the distance.

Next photo taken by me.

Cropped this from a photo Nigel took of the information board at the old town site. Hope you can read the story ok… there’s been good cheese produced here! If you prefer to see it on a dark background click on the photo (it won’t be larger but you may find it easier to read).

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)