Kelso Railway Goods Shed

Where the town of Kelso was… is now just a long grassy flat with the old railway goods shed still standing in the field. This is my second post about Kelso, a town abandoned due to repeated flooding, with especially big floods occurring in 1978 and 1980.  First post: Kelso – the Town that Was. Kelso is by the Pomahaka River. West Otago, New Zealand

First photo by Nigel, the others by Liz. Taken 26 July 2020.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

