Shady Shore

Devils Bridge Wetland, Oamaru, Waitaki. New Zealand.
This follows on from my first post… Devils Bridge Wetland.
Photos taken by Nigel.
Further information (links)
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Great place for a socially-distanced walk. Looks peaceful too.
Thankfully in NZ we don’t need to social distance any more but easy at this place for sure! Probably lots of people who aren’t local don’t even know this little haven exists, we didn’t and we’ve been to Oamaru a fair few times now!
