Shadowy Sheep, New Zealand

Sheep and tree shadows in today’s late afternoon winter sunshine. Slightly west of Tapanui. I mentioned the striking scene and Nigel stopped and took the shot. Click on photo to enlarge

11 thoughts on “Shadowy Sheep, New Zealand

Add yours

  1. Wow, that is gorgeous image, love the colors, the shadow lines and of course the sheep spread out all over! Those two at the bottom look like they want to make a break for it! Great job spotting, Liz, and photographing, Nigel!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Ha! When I saw them I couldn’t help wondering if the long shadow-lines had any effect on the way the sheep had spread themselves out! I guess not.. but it was an interesting thought 🙂

      Like

      Reply

