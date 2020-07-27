Shadowy Sheep, New Zealand Sheep and tree shadows in today’s late afternoon winter sunshine. Slightly west of Tapanui. I mentioned the striking scene and Nigel stopped and took the shot. Click on photo to enlarge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 11 thoughts on “Shadowy Sheep, New Zealand” Add yours Wow, that is gorgeous image, love the colors, the shadow lines and of course the sheep spread out all over! Those two at the bottom look like they want to make a break for it! Great job spotting, Liz, and photographing, Nigel! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply So happy you enjoyed this photo Ellen.. it was a really lovely scene to come across while driving a back road 🙂 LikeLike Reply Gorgeous! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Special sheep these ones … thank you! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply How do they get the sheep to spread themselves out so neatly? They look as though they’re social distancing 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Ha! When I saw them I couldn’t help wondering if the long shadow-lines had any effect on the way the sheep had spread themselves out! I guess not.. but it was an interesting thought 🙂 LikeLike Reply Whenever I’ve seen sheep they’ve tended to bunch up. Maybe it is the shadow lines. Who knows what goes on in a sheep’s head? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Love the pattern of sheep and tree shadows – well seen! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Ann! The sheep and long shadows made a nice combination 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Great shot😊 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you! The long shadows made all the difference to, what for us in NZ, is a pretty ordinary scene! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Wow, that is gorgeous image, love the colors, the shadow lines and of course the sheep spread out all over! Those two at the bottom look like they want to make a break for it! Great job spotting, Liz, and photographing, Nigel!
So happy you enjoyed this photo Ellen.. it was a really lovely scene to come across while driving a back road 🙂
Gorgeous!
Special sheep these ones … thank you!
How do they get the sheep to spread themselves out so neatly? They look as though they’re social distancing 🙂
Ha! When I saw them I couldn’t help wondering if the long shadow-lines had any effect on the way the sheep had spread themselves out! I guess not.. but it was an interesting thought 🙂
Whenever I’ve seen sheep they’ve tended to bunch up. Maybe it is the shadow lines. Who knows what goes on in a sheep’s head?
Love the pattern of sheep and tree shadows – well seen! 🙂
Thanks Ann! The sheep and long shadows made a nice combination 🙂
Great shot😊
Thank you! The long shadows made all the difference to, what for us in NZ, is a pretty ordinary scene!
