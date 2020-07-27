Custom House, Oamaru

After seeing the gull on Friday morning I explored the waterfront area a bit and then wandered toward the Victorian Precinct – an historic area of ‘whitestone’ buildings (locally quarried limestone) with art galleries, traditional crafts, second-hand bookshops, boutique breweries, food outlets and clothing shops. I was rounding the corner into the street and found myself by a double-storey whitestone building that is the North Otago Art Society premises. I went in to explore, more to see the building than the art, and to get a view from the upper level windows. I had a great time, here’s my photo story…

Oamaru, Waitaki District, New Zealand. Photos by Liz, taken 24 July 2020

The North Otago Art Society own the old Custom House (opened in 1884). The first room I entered was behind the bottom-right window.

Then I went into the room behind that, shown in the background of this photo. I met two women and was shown through to the staircase via the old strong room, the safe still in the corner. On top of the safe is Flower Power by Vanessa Powell.

Safe detail.

Looking back at the strong room from the staircase.

Winding staircase!

From the landing at the top of the stairs I viewed the Victorian Rail Overbridge and the waterfront where I’d been earlier.

Here’s a couple of waterfront photos for context that I’d taken earlier in the morning (when I met the gull).

The breakwater and Friendly Bay behind the breakwater.

Back to the Custom House. The first upper room I visited, love the arched windows!

The more spacious front room.

Back on the landing I enjoyed viewing this digital art by Paul Wheeler titled Old House in Winter. The artist permitted me to show this photo in my post.

Back downstairs.. the heavy door to the strong room. Jenny letting me through earlier.

The front of the safe room door.

Rather than write a whole lot of stuff… here’s a photo with information about the history of the building. Click on the photo to enlarge. If you can’t easily read the print, click on this link for print-only.

The entrance from the street.

Many thanks to the North Otago Arts Society.. I loved having a look around!



Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)