Custom House, Oamaru

After seeing  the gull  on Friday morning I explored the waterfront area a bit and then wandered toward the  Victorian Precinct  – an historic area of ‘whitestone’ buildings (locally quarried limestone) with art galleries, traditional crafts, second-hand bookshops, boutique breweries, food outlets and clothing shops. I was rounding the corner into the street and found myself by a double-storey whitestone building that is the North Otago Art Society premises. I went in to explore, more to see the building than the art, and to get a view from the upper level windows. I had a great time, here’s my photo story…

Oamaru, Waitaki District, New Zealand. Photos by Liz, taken 24 July 2020

Click on any photo below to enlarge

The North Otago Art Society own the old Custom House (opened in 1884). The first room I entered was behind the bottom-right window.

custom_house_oamaru_01

Then I went into the room behind that, shown in the background of this photo. I met two women and was shown through to the staircase via the old strong room, the safe still in the corner. On top of the safe is Flower Power by Vanessa Powell.

custom_house_oamaru_02

Safe detail.

custom_house_oamaru_03

Looking back at the strong room from the staircase.

custom_house_oamaru_04

Winding staircase!

custom_house_oamaru_05

From the landing at the top of the stairs I viewed the Victorian Rail Overbridge and the waterfront where I’d been earlier.

custom_house_oamaru_06

Here’s a couple of waterfront photos for context that I’d taken earlier in the morning (when I met the gull).

custom_house_oamaru_07

The breakwater and Friendly Bay behind the breakwater.

custom_house_oamaru_08

Back to the Custom House. The first upper room I visited, love the arched windows!

custom_house_oamaru_09

The more spacious front room.

custom_house_oamaru_10

Back on the landing I enjoyed viewing this digital art by Paul Wheeler titled Old House in Winter. The artist permitted me to show this photo in my post.

paulwheeler_oldhouse_inwinter

Back downstairs.. the heavy door to the strong room. Jenny letting me through earlier.

custom_house_oamaru_11

The front of the safe room door.

custom_house_oamaru_12

Rather than write a whole lot of stuff… here’s a photo with information about the history of the building. Click on the photo to enlarge. If you can’t easily read the print, click on this link for print-only.

custom_house_oamaru_13

The entrance from the street.

custom_house_oamaru_14

Many thanks to the North Otago Arts Society.. I loved having a look around!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Custom House, Oamaru

Add yours

    1. It was much more of an adventure than I anticipated. The strong room was an exciting surprise find! I spent ages inside and then bought Nigel back and had another look. There was an intriguing range of art from local artists. Oamaru is the sort of town that attracts creative people, wonderful place. I’d love to attend an art workshop in the big upstairs room! For the record Oamaru is about 3 and a 1/4 hours drive from where we live.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: