Well Mannered Gull

It was Friday midday and I was down the waterfront at Oamaru killing time while Nigel had a work-related meeting in a cafe in town. I got out my Panasonic Lumix camera to take a photo of the sea when I saw that this gull further down the railing was sidling quickly toward me along the rail, closer and closer. He/she was rather sweet and unafraid so I aimed the camera toward it and got three shots before it decided to fly off. Oamaru, Waitaki, New Zealand. 24 July 2020.

Click on any photo below to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)