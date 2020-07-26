Well Mannered Gull

It was Friday midday and I was down the waterfront at Oamaru killing time while Nigel had a work-related meeting in a cafe in town. I got out my Panasonic Lumix camera to take a photo of the sea when I saw that this gull further down the railing was sidling quickly toward me along the rail, closer and closer. He/she was rather sweet and unafraid so I aimed the camera toward it and got three shots before it decided to fly off. Oamaru, Waitaki, New Zealand. 24 July 2020.

Click on any photo below to enlarge

oamaru_gull_01

oamaru_gull_02

oamaru_gull_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

10 thoughts on “Well Mannered Gull

Add yours

  2. Decades ago, after relocating to tiny Rhode Island, I became familiar with the ever present birds called Seagulls. It was many years later during a beach trip in Newport with my young children, as we were watching and discussing the antics of the seagulls that we were corrected by an irate birder. He rather huffily informed us that “seagull” is a colloquial expression and a misnomer as there was no such bird! I learn from my mistakes, as did the children, and have ever since called them only gulls. Your photos remind me of the gulls that are often seen here in the “Ocean State”, as Rhode Island is also known, named the Herring Gull. They are terrors when one is snacking on the beach or dining at the outdoor eateries there, as we soon discovered, the gulls swoop down and confiscate entire sandwiches and other foods out of a hand and off a plate. If one is wise, one will throw some french fries to distract them, then eat quickly and attentively! Thank-you for another happy walk down memory lane that was unearthed by this lovely post.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I smiled as I read your story Ellen. I always called them seagulls until I saw that some people on blogs/twitter are annoyed by the use of that term and I switched to the use of ‘gull’.

      Like

      Reply

    1. Thank you! I looked him up on Wikipedia: “He later quipped that he was so little known when he gave up show business that ‘at the time I quit, I was the only one who knew I quit.'” I like his humour 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

