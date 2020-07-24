My Cup Runneth Over

Couldn’t help thinking of this phrase from Psalm 23:5 in the Bible, a famous psalm that begins: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” On Wednesday, early in our journey to Oamaru, we hoped to find refreshments in Milton and stopped at this cafe – only to find it had closed at 2.30pm and we’d arrived 10 minutes too late! There was a silver lining because Nigel noticed the outside mural and I recognised it as one by the creative Alice Muir aka Alice Muiral, Artist/Decorator/Illustrator from Milton. We’d previously seen her work in Forum Cafe across the road on 18 July (I didn’t take photos that day but would like to sometime).

Milton, Clutha District, New Zealand

Photos taken by Nigel 22 July 2020

Nigel took a few photos and I asked him to also take some detail shots of things that especially caught my eye. Enjoy! Click on any photo below to enlarge

Milton is a small town that services the surrounding agricultural area and has some industry. The Dunedin-Invercargill highway runs right through the town so there’s lots of heavy trucks rumble through the main street. In this shot Nigel captured a passing logging truck. There’s interesting old villas to look at, facing onto the main road. I kinda like the town but it’s a pain trying to cross the road due to the busy traffic and the constant stream of trucks kicking up lots of dust. Also seems to rain a lot there and the town is subject to serious flooding at times.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)