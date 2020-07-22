Maheno Sunset

Today we drove to Oamaru, stopping en route at Balclutha (work-related stop for Nigel), refreshment break at Roslyn in Dunedin – a place where we can sit in a cafe and enjoy an awesome city / harbour view, and then on to Oamaru. Beautiful weather for a winter day and as we drove from Dunedin to Oamaru the late afternoon sunshine gradually gave way to sunset. At Maheno I suggested we pull over to get sunset photos before the colour disappeared.

Maheno, Waitaki District, New Zealand

We pulled over at the fuel station just before the Kakanui River bridge.

(all sized 1000-pixels wide)

Nigel’s photos (x2) taken with his Olympus digital camera

Liz’s photos (x2) taken with my Panasonic Lumix camera

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)