Pomahaka River, West Otago

This afternoon we took off for a drive to explore some back roads and eventually ended up at Waikaia for pizza at the pub. We went all over the place before getting there though. From home we went to Moa Flat, Wilden Settlement Road, Deepdell Road, Switzers Road, Winding Creek Road to Waikaia. And then back home to Tapanui via Riversdale and Gore. That’s actually quite a drive!

West Otago / Southland, New Zealand

Here’s a photo taken by Nigel of a rather magical scene at Park Hill Domain by the beautiful Pomahaka River. We were on Switzers Road by the bridge that crosses the Pomahaka River. Much of our journey was on Switzers Road as it’s a very long road! (Switzers is the old goldrush-days name for Waikaia).

Thought I’d give you a screen-shot from the relevant Topo Map as well.

Saw some neat things during our drive, there’s more photos to come!

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)