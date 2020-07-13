En route to Alexandra

Iconic Hawkdun Range in the far distance as we approach Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Winter in NZ. Spectacular! Taken by Nigel Sat 11 July 2020. Click on photo to enlarge

10 thoughts on “En route to Alexandra

Add yours

    1. Love seeing snowy mountain scenery! Isn’t it strange.. you in sweltering heat for 17 days running yet here’s me with the heat pump going most the time!

      Like

      Reply

      1. Thanks especially to you, Liz, and Chris from Australia, who lives aboard a catamaran with her husband Wade and their cat Bengie, I am much more conscious than previously about the fact that your seasons are the opposite of ours. 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

      1. I can agree with that one – though there is no high ground in Suffolk. But snow on the mountains in Scotland is lovely – and scary if driving through it!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: