En route to Alexandra

Iconic Hawkdun Range in the far distance as we approach Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Winter in NZ. Spectacular! Taken by Nigel Sat 11 July 2020.
Great shot.
Thanks Louella!
The snow on the mountains looks spectacular and refreshing, especially since we just had our 17th day in a row with temperatures over 90 degrees F (32 degrees C). 🙂
Love seeing snowy mountain scenery! Isn’t it strange.. you in sweltering heat for 17 days running yet here’s me with the heat pump going most the time!
Thanks especially to you, Liz, and Chris from Australia, who lives aboard a catamaran with her husband Wade and their cat Bengie, I am much more conscious than previously about the fact that your seasons are the opposite of ours. 🙂
Oh, I miss New Zealand.
Poor you! Wish you could be here.
Very beautiful – but feels strange to see snow to me right now! (And I hope not to see any here for a long time yet!)
I like it when it stays where it belongs, above 500m is fine. Not around the house or on the main highways please 🙂
I can agree with that one – though there is no high ground in Suffolk. But snow on the mountains in Scotland is lovely – and scary if driving through it!
