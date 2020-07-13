There’s various species of bananas and I found a lovely one on 25 June in the Winter Garden Glasshouse at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. It was in the Tropical House which is also where I saw the Spanish Moss and the Aristolochia gigantea. I visited again the next day with Nigel. The attraction with this particular banana was its very colourful flowers.

Click on ANY photo below to enlarge

The flowers were hidden behind big lush leaves and I nearly missed them. I saw a glimpse of bright pink and pushed through the leaves to investigate, finding this lovely flower. You can also see part of a bunch of bananas in the background.

On my return on 26 June I got a photo of the bunch of bananas.

Second flower I found on the 25th, was awkward to get a photo of this one!

The 26th was a sunny day so Nigel’s photo of the flower is brightly lit.

I’d had no idea banana flowers could be so showy and colourful!

“The Tropical House is maintained at an average daytime temperature of between 22°C and 28°C with high humidity levels suited to plants from tropical regions of the world.” –from a page about the Winter Garden Glasshouse at the Garden’s website.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)