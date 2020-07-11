Fabulous and Fascinating

Spanish Moss is great! The first time I encountered it in any meaningful way was following the Jennings blogs (Ted and Ellen) who together explore and photograph nature in the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA. I’ve learned much from them about the Lowcountry swamp or marsh environment (not to mention the city of Charleston and sometimes the coastal beaches). I’ve linked their names to their respective blogs.

I also published a post with photos of Spanish Moss in October 2017 after visiting the Propagation Facility at Dunedin Botanic Garden where I was excited to find both young and mature Spanish Moss plants. Proud of that post.. I’d only started blogging a few months earlier! See the Oct 2017 post for more info and photos.

Just recently on 25 June I was in the Winter House at Dunedin Botanic Garden and came across a lovely Spanish Moss plant – couldn’t resist taking photos!

Spanish Moss, Air Plant, (Tillandsia sp.)

–Winter House, Dunedin Botanic Garden. New Zealand.

The above plant is just a small one!

With regard to the growing of these in New Zealand I sought information from the Curator at the Botanic Garden back in 2017 and was told via email, “Spanish moss isn’t uncommon here in New Zealand many orchid growers and other City gardens grow it for display purposes or as a curiosity/interest”.

Blogger Steve Schwartzman (Austin, Texas) informed me via the 2017-post Comments, “The species grows natively here in central Texas but isn’t as common as in some of the states farther east. Much more common here is a relative, Tillandsia recurvata, that grows in clumps or “balls” that have led to the common name ball moss” and he gave me a link to his 2012 post on Ball moss.

For great photos of trees festooned in Spanish Moss in the wild simply visit Ted or Ellen Jennings’ blogs (the links are back in the first paragraph) and type Spanish Moss into the Search box. They see lots of it and the plants get really big!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)