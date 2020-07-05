Hello Yellow

Yellow’s bright and cheerful. I welcome it, especially now we’re in the grey days of winter in New Zealand. I decided it’s time to put together another YELLOW post and this one is super-loaded …enjoy! You can’t miss yellow, even if there’s only a little bit 🙂
This time I’ve sourced majorly from Twitter so with each item I provide the creator’s twitter handle. There’s links to my sources at the bottom of the post under the heading ‘References’. If you follow these you may find more photos.
If originals were more than 1000-pixels wide I’ve resized them to 1000 (many image files were larger). I think the only images I’ve cropped are the church floor sign, the yellow fungi, and my own of the dandelions.
Thank you to all who gave me permission to share your photos or poems.
–many Twitter people won’t know me so.. my name is Liz Cowburn, I live in the small town of Tapanui in West Otago, New Zealand. I enjoy posting on my blog and I’m also active on Twitter here. If you’d like to follow my blog and aren’t already a WordPress member see the ‘Follow Blog Via Email’ link in the sidebar at the right (near the top).
1. Australia : Eastern Yellow Robin in the Southern Grampians
by Kerry Vickers @kerrybv1 Twitter
If you want to know more about Australia’s beautiful robins (there’s many), ecologist Paula Peeters has put together an illustration referencing the different colours. You can see it at her Paperbark Writer website. It’s also on Twitter here.
2. UK : Hornet Moth
by Mike, Norwich. @norfolkbirder Twitter
3. Peru : Beautiful Solanaceae species, potato endemic to Peru
by Gaby Chavez Descalzi, Lima. @gabychavezd1 Twitter
4. UK : Peacock butterfly on Inula hookeri
by Chris Howell, Birmingham. @christophhowell Twitter
5. Yellow is Yellow (Poem)
— by Joe Cushnan, Northern Ireland / England [bio]. @JoeCushnan Twitter
We lived on an estate, the council type, not
The aristocratic kind, renters not owners,
And we were not natural gardeners, not by
A long shot. We had a lot of overgrown greenery,
Displays of long grass and dock leaves and nettles,
Occasionally bursts of colour, yellow,
Mostly buttercups and dandelions but colour
Nonetheless, and who’s to say that our yellow
Paled compared to tidy lawns with daffodils,
Marigolds, primroses, tulips? Who’s to say?
–photo I took in summer, my husband Nigel (landscape architect) was a bit artistic when ‘mowing’ our lawn. Tapanui, New Zealand
–Liz Cowburn
6. New Zealand : Romero Cross in a Dunedin Catholic Church, children’s art
by Liz Cowburn, Twitter a/c here
7. UK : from a church (safety sign / covid-19) tweeted 18 June 2020
by St James, Piccadilly. @StJPiccadilly Twitter
8. South Africa : Empodium plicatum aka Autumn Stars, are starting to flower. Tiny, no larger than a R5 coin. This geophyte was seen in a winter seep, while walking the dogs (tweeted 01 July 2020).
By Jenny Parsons, Pringle Bay. @JennyPaPB Twitter
9. New Zealand : ‘Blue person’ (last few lines)
by Kay McKenzie Cooke (Dunedin). @skylarkriddle Twitter
… And of course we must always
leave room for yellow. Van Gogh thought so.
‘I’m not a yellow person,’ I heard someone say
and thought it a pity. A world without yellow.
–from Kay’s latest poetry book Upturned.
I went to the book launch on 25 June 2020.
Kay blogs at Line By Line
To purchase ‘Upturned’ see Ref 9 at the bottom of this page. Wonderful book!
10. Australia : fungi photographed in the NSW Warrumbungles
by Ruby E Stephens, Plant Ecologist, Sydney. @rubyecology Twitter
11. New Zealand. Three-lined hoverfly (Helophilus seelandicus) is endemic to NZ
By jacqui_aotearoa. @jacqui_aotearoa Twitter
12. Australia : males of some frog species change more dramatically in the breeding season – lemon yellow for Eastern Stony Creek frogs (Litoria wilcoxii).
by Dr Jodi Rowley, Conservation Biologist. @jodirowley Twitter
13. USA : Snowy Egret. [The yellow feet and 1/2-yellow legs interest me! –Liz]
By Jerome G., Los Angeles. @CAScrubJay Twitter
14. UK : spotted in the photographer’s car park space at work. Cinnabar moth caterpillars feed mainly on ragwort.
by Ricky Cheadle, Doncaster. @RickTheRhino5 Twitter
15, 16, 17. USA : paloverde tree flowering (3 photos from 3 different blog-posts)
by Steve Schwartzman, Austin, Texas. The link is to Steve’s WordPress blog.
See Refs 15, 16, 17 for individual post-links.
Paloverde tree (Parkinsonia aculeata).
15. Flowering paloverde tree and clouds. Taken May 29th 2020.
16. Paloverde tree in full flower. Taken May 16th 2014.
17. Wispy paloverde tree
Fresh petals and old coexist in this cheery closeup from June 3rd 2015.
You weren’t kidding about super-loaded, what a blast of color! You assembled a great album, Liz, it’s a fun idea. 🐝🌼🌻🐯🌝🌟⭐️☀️🍋🧀🧈🟨
LikeLike
Love the Autumn Star and the paloverde – predictably! 🙂 And the church safety sign made me smile, hehe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ann! The church sign is pretty funny 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic selection of photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers Sheree, glad you enjoyed them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought you had stopped blogging! I haven’t received notice of a post in — well, in a long time. I wouldn’t have found you again had Gary not mentioned you in his post. I’ve signed up again, and will check to be sure notices are coming through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m delighted you’re back on board Linda, I just thought you’d got bored with my posts, I mean they’re not to everyone’s taste and I accept that. I’m so happy you’ve come back!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, heavens no! Your blog always was one I looked at first. I like your new theme, too. It certainly gives you more room for your photos — it’s very appealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I admit to being another hello, mellow yellow fellow. When we married in Berlin in 1972, our wedding present from my folks was a Texas-yellow VW beetle that we named Tigger. I thought I’d included a photo of it in a post, but apparently not, I’ll look for an excuse real soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to seeing the ‘Tigger’ beetle, Gary!
LikeLike
I’m not sure from whom I stole it, possibly Steve, but all this yellow thrills a fellow. I’d love to have come across all the caterpillars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priceless.. all this yellow thrills a fellow! Fantabulous 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even those of us in the midst of summer enjoy a big blast of yellow, Liz. So often yellow signifies sunshine, cheerfulness, and warmth. I like the color so much that my previous car, a Toyota Matrix, was a bright Solar Yellow in color. I toned things down only a little when I got my current car, a KIA Soul, that is Ignition Orange in color, a kind of coppery orange and definitely not a pumpkin orange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love your choices in car colour Mike. ‘Ignition Orange’ sounds electric 🙂
LikeLike
KIA tries to be “cool” when it names its colours. Here is a link to a posting I did a few years ago that shows the color of my car and the distinctive license plate that it sports. https://michaelqpowell.com/2016/01/24/the-morning-after-the-storm/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodness me.. it’s lovely but absolutely smothered in snow!!! Hahaha, the license plate is WONDERFUL, I’m smiling so much 🙂
LikeLike
And I had a bright yellow Toyota hatchback in the 1980s. Unfortunately none of the car models I’ve had in recent years were available in yellow. I wonder why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our three cars over the years have been red, white and blue (not in that order tho’).
LikeLike
Then happy Fourth of July to you and your cars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
A lot of people do not want cars in bright colors. Toyota offered the Matrix in yellow only the year I bought it, and the KIA Soul offered the orange only in the year I bought it. Whatever the case, I rarely have trouble spotting my car in a parking lot. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How lovely! Glad you were able to buy in those particular years and to consequently get some great colours 🙂
LikeLike
That brought back the memory of my Dad’s yellow Ford Cortina, which my brother managed to crash and write off just a week after getting his driving licence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes. I always figured that with a bright yellow car, nobody would be able to hit me, claiming they did not see me. In fact, my car was written off when someone pulled out in front of me for a side street and I could not avoid the collision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Argh! At least you weren’t to blame…can’t say the same about my brother. (He was just 17 at the time and trying to impress his mates – less said probably the better…but they were lucky that no-one was hurt!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call it not utopia but yellowtopia. And your title’s reminiscent of Donovan’s “Mellow Yellow” from way back in the ’60s. That hornet moth is quite something; talk about mimicry in nature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do remember hearing the song 🙂 The hornet moth is pretty special Steve, I was amazed to see that particular photo!
LikeLike