Hello Yellow

Yellow’s bright and cheerful. I welcome it, especially now we’re in the grey days of winter in New Zealand. I decided it’s time to put together another YELLOW post and this one is super-loaded …enjoy! You can’t miss yellow, even if there’s only a little bit 🙂

This time I’ve sourced majorly from Twitter so with each item I provide the creator’s twitter handle. There’s links to my sources at the bottom of the post under the heading ‘References’. If you follow these you may find more photos.

If originals were more than 1000-pixels wide I’ve resized them to 1000 (many image files were larger). I think the only images I’ve cropped are the church floor sign, the yellow fungi, and my own of the dandelions.

Thank you to all who gave me permission to share your photos or poems.

–many Twitter people won't know me so.. my name is Liz Cowburn, I live in the small town of Tapanui in West Otago, New Zealand.

1. Australia : Eastern Yellow Robin in the Southern Grampians

by Kerry Vickers @kerrybv1 Twitter

If you want to know more about Australia’s beautiful robins (there’s many), ecologist Paula Peeters has put together an illustration referencing the different colours. You can see it at her Paperbark Writer website. It’s also on Twitter here.

2. UK : Hornet Moth

by Mike, Norwich. @norfolkbirder Twitter

3. Peru : Beautiful Solanaceae species, potato endemic to Peru

by Gaby Chavez Descalzi, Lima. @gabychavezd1 Twitter



4. UK : Peacock butterfly on Inula hookeri

by Chris Howell, Birmingham. @christophhowell Twitter

5. Yellow is Yellow (Poem)

— by Joe Cushnan, Northern Ireland / England [bio]. @JoeCushnan Twitter

We lived on an estate, the council type, not

The aristocratic kind, renters not owners,

And we were not natural gardeners, not by

A long shot. We had a lot of overgrown greenery,

Displays of long grass and dock leaves and nettles,

Occasionally bursts of colour, yellow,

Mostly buttercups and dandelions but colour

Nonetheless, and who’s to say that our yellow

Paled compared to tidy lawns with daffodils,

Marigolds, primroses, tulips? Who’s to say?

–photo I took in summer, my husband Nigel (landscape architect) was a bit artistic when ‘mowing’ our lawn. Tapanui, New Zealand

–Liz Cowburn



6. New Zealand : Romero Cross in a Dunedin Catholic Church, children’s art

by Liz Cowburn, Twitter a/c here

7. UK : from a church (safety sign / covid-19) tweeted 18 June 2020

by St James, Piccadilly. @StJPiccadilly Twitter

8. South Africa : Empodium plicatum aka Autumn Stars, are starting to flower. Tiny, no larger than a R5 coin. This geophyte was seen in a winter seep, while walking the dogs (tweeted 01 July 2020).

By Jenny Parsons, Pringle Bay. @JennyPaPB Twitter

9. New Zealand : ‘Blue person’ (last few lines)



by Kay McKenzie Cooke (Dunedin). @skylarkriddle Twitter

… And of course we must always

leave room for yellow. Van Gogh thought so.

‘I’m not a yellow person,’ I heard someone say

and thought it a pity. A world without yellow.

–from Kay’s latest poetry book Upturned.

I went to the book launch on 25 June 2020.

Kay blogs at Line By Line

To purchase ‘Upturned’ see Ref 9 at the bottom of this page. Wonderful book!

10. Australia : fungi photographed in the NSW Warrumbungles

by Ruby E Stephens, Plant Ecologist, Sydney. @rubyecology Twitter

11. New Zealand. Three-lined hoverfly (Helophilus seelandicus) is endemic to NZ

By jacqui_aotearoa. @jacqui_aotearoa Twitter

12. Australia : males of some frog species change more dramatically in the breeding season – lemon yellow for Eastern Stony Creek frogs (Litoria wilcoxii).

by Dr Jodi Rowley, Conservation Biologist. @jodirowley Twitter

13. USA : Snowy Egret. [The yellow feet and 1/2-yellow legs interest me! –Liz]

By Jerome G., Los Angeles. @CAScrubJay Twitter

14. UK : spotted in the photographer’s car park space at work. Cinnabar moth caterpillars feed mainly on ragwort.

by Ricky Cheadle, Doncaster. @RickTheRhino5 Twitter

15, 16, 17. USA : paloverde tree flowering (3 photos from 3 different blog-posts)

by Steve Schwartzman, Austin, Texas. The link is to Steve’s WordPress blog.

See Refs 15, 16, 17 for individual post-links.

Paloverde tree (Parkinsonia aculeata).

15. Flowering paloverde tree and clouds. Taken May 29th 2020.

16. Paloverde tree in full flower. Taken May 16th 2014.

17. Wispy paloverde tree

Fresh petals and old coexist in this cheery closeup from June 3rd 2015.

