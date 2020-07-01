This beautiful endemic shelduck has a large body like a goose and we see them often whether in city parks or farm fields. Wild ones aren’t tolerant of disturbance and readily take off with both birds in full cry – they are very noisy with distinct male/female voices and both are very vocal. The duck with the white head is the female. They mate for life.

I took these photos at Dunedin Botanic Garden at various times during our recent stay in Dunedin 23-25 June 2020. The 1st and 3rd photos were taken together, from a pedestrian bridge that’s high above a stream. Very fond of these vigilent birds. Sometimes see them perched on the top of fence-posts and in Christchurch I once saw a pair up high on the crossbar of a power-pole. New Zealand

Click on ANY photo below to enlarge

Tadorna variegata. Pūtangitangi.

If you’d like to read more there’s lots of information online about paradise shelducks. I’ll just provide one link that contains easily read, concise information:

Paradise Shelduck / by Tiritiri Matangi Open Sanctuary

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)