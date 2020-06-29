Winter Colours

We needed to go to Invercargill this afternoon so I could return some library books. Cold, grey, wet day. We didn’t have anything else planned so I suggested to Nigel we visit a homeware / home furnishings shop to check what they stock. The best thing about the visit was being confronted with lots of bright colours …

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Click on ANY photos below to enlarge

I’m showing these in the opposite order to that which I saw them (these rolls of plastic tablecover were the last things photographed).

shopping_colours_01

Coloured buttercream icing and ‘edible color spray’ 😀

shopping_colours_02

Embroidery cottons

shopping_colours_03

Quilting fabrics (2 photos)

shopping_colours_04

shopping_colours_05

Sewing thread

shopping_colours_06

Nigel called me over to see the zips

shopping_colours_07

My colour-joy had initially started when I saw these ribbons (2 photos)

shopping_colours_08

shopping_colours_09

–photos taken at Spotlight, Invercargill

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

One thought on “Winter Colours

Add yours

  1. Wow. What a veritable rainbow of bright colors in that store, Liz. I know all too well how dull and desaturated the world becomes during the winter and a burst of color often helps to lift the spirits. This may sound like a random question, but do you know if the embroidery cotton that you showed is the DMC brand? It is perhaps a story for another time, but I used to do a lot of counted cross-stitch at a certain time in my life and the packaging of what we call “embroidery floss” in your photo looks very similar to the DMC brand that I always preferred. Do you do any kind of embroidery work, Liz?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: