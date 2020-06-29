Winter Colours

We needed to go to Invercargill this afternoon so I could return some library books. Cold, grey, wet day. We didn’t have anything else planned so I suggested to Nigel we visit a homeware / home furnishings shop to check what they stock. The best thing about the visit was being confronted with lots of bright colours …
Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Click on ANY photos below to enlarge
I’m showing these in the opposite order to that which I saw them (these rolls of plastic tablecover were the last things photographed).
Coloured buttercream icing and ‘edible color spray’ 😀
Embroidery cottons
Quilting fabrics (2 photos)
Sewing thread
Nigel called me over to see the zips
My colour-joy had initially started when I saw these ribbons (2 photos)
–photos taken at Spotlight, Invercargill
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Wow. What a veritable rainbow of bright colors in that store, Liz. I know all too well how dull and desaturated the world becomes during the winter and a burst of color often helps to lift the spirits. This may sound like a random question, but do you know if the embroidery cotton that you showed is the DMC brand? It is perhaps a story for another time, but I used to do a lot of counted cross-stitch at a certain time in my life and the packaging of what we call “embroidery floss” in your photo looks very similar to the DMC brand that I always preferred. Do you do any kind of embroidery work, Liz?
LikeLike