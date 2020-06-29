Winter Colours

We needed to go to Invercargill this afternoon so I could return some library books. Cold, grey, wet day. We didn’t have anything else planned so I suggested to Nigel we visit a homeware / home furnishings shop to check what they stock. The best thing about the visit was being confronted with lots of bright colours …

Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Click on ANY photos below to enlarge

I’m showing these in the opposite order to that which I saw them (these rolls of plastic tablecover were the last things photographed).

Coloured buttercream icing and ‘edible color spray’ 😀

Embroidery cottons

Quilting fabrics (2 photos)

Sewing thread

Nigel called me over to see the zips

My colour-joy had initially started when I saw these ribbons (2 photos)

–photos taken at Spotlight, Invercargill

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)