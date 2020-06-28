Album Page – Dunedin NZ

On Friday in Dunedin we took some time to just relax and enjoy chilling-out for a while, although we chose nice cosy places to visit! Laneway is a great cafe/bar in the centre of Dunedin, down a quiet side lane called Bath Street. It’s possibly my favourite place of all to visit. We went inside to find the wood fire burning and gratefully sunk into the comfy sofa [reminder: it’s winter in NZ].
We ended up deciding to stay in Dunedin for another night and had dinner at Zucchini Brothers, a very favourite gourmet pizza and pasta restaurant although we didn’t take any photos, just relaxed. Afterwards we drove to Port Chalmers to enjoy drinks at The Portsider and ended up also getting dessert and playing Scrabble!
Click on ANY photos to enlarge
Laneway
The Portsider
All Laneway photos, and the last photo, were taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
On Sun, 28 Jun 2020 at 8:19 PM, Exploring Colour wrote:
> Ms. Liz posted: “On Friday in Dunedin we took some time to just relax and > enjoy chilling-out for a while, although we chose nice cosy places to > visit! Laneway is a great cafe/bar in the centre of Dunedin, down a quiet > side lane called Bath Street. It’s possibly my favouri” >
LikeLike
Very cosy. Some good Scrabble words there…did you get a 50 points bonus using all your letters in “Explores”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, I’d forgotten about that bonus but this didn’t qualify as it was a composite of 3 turns. I started the game with ‘lore’. Nigel asked if he could add ‘s’ and I agreed that should be allowed so he was able to add ‘saute’ which you can see he had waiting on his letter rack in the bottom photo. Nigel got the blanks so he was able to later add ‘exp’ to ‘lores’ 🙂
LikeLike