Album Page – Dunedin NZ

On Friday in Dunedin we took some time to just relax and enjoy chilling-out for a while, although we chose nice cosy places to visit! Laneway is a great cafe/bar in the centre of Dunedin, down a quiet side lane called Bath Street. It’s possibly my favourite place of all to visit. We went inside to find the wood fire burning and gratefully sunk into the comfy sofa [reminder: it’s winter in NZ].

We ended up deciding to stay in Dunedin for another night and had dinner at Zucchini Brothers, a very favourite gourmet pizza and pasta restaurant although we didn’t take any photos, just relaxed. Afterwards we drove to Port Chalmers to enjoy drinks at The Portsider and ended up also getting dessert and playing Scrabble!

Click on ANY photos to enlarge

Laneway

The Portsider

All Laneway photos, and the last photo, were taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)