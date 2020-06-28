Album Page – Dunedin NZ

On Friday in Dunedin we took some time to just relax and enjoy chilling-out for a while, although we chose nice cosy places to visit! Laneway is a great cafe/bar in the centre of Dunedin, down a quiet side lane called Bath Street. It’s possibly my favourite place of all to visit. We went inside to find the wood fire burning and gratefully sunk into the comfy sofa [reminder: it’s winter in NZ].

We ended up deciding to stay in Dunedin for another night and had dinner at Zucchini Brothers, a very favourite gourmet pizza and pasta restaurant although we didn’t take any photos, just relaxed. Afterwards we drove to Port Chalmers to enjoy drinks at The Portsider and ended up also getting dessert and playing Scrabble!

Click on ANY photos to enlarge

Laneway

The Portsider

port_chalmers_01

port_chalmers_02

All Laneway photos, and the last photo, were taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

3 thoughts on “Album Page – Dunedin NZ

Add yours

  1. On Sun, 28 Jun 2020 at 8:19 PM, Exploring Colour wrote:

    > Ms. Liz posted: “On Friday in Dunedin we took some time to just relax and > enjoy chilling-out for a while, although we chose nice cosy places to > visit! Laneway is a great cafe/bar in the centre of Dunedin, down a quiet > side lane called Bath Street. It’s possibly my favouri” >

    Like

    Reply

    1. Haha, I’d forgotten about that bonus but this didn’t qualify as it was a composite of 3 turns. I started the game with ‘lore’. Nigel asked if he could add ‘s’ and I agreed that should be allowed so he was able to add ‘saute’ which you can see he had waiting on his letter rack in the bottom photo. Nigel got the blanks so he was able to later add ‘exp’ to ‘lores’ 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: