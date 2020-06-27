We found this attractive and fragrant shrub in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens when we were wandering around some paths at dusk. The plant is Osmanthus ‘Pearly Gates’. I asked Nigel to take the first photo for me, composed so the ‘Pearly Gates’ flowers are set against the pearly sky. Dunedin, New Zealand 26 June.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

Osmanthus ‘Pearly Gates’, again taken by Nigel

Walking back to our motel I took this shot with my cellphone, just outside of the Botanic Gardens. I was taken with the tree forms silhouetted against the still pearly dusk (it’s winter in NZ).

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)