Tussock, Hills and Sheep

These are the last photos I’m sharing from when we drove to Waikaia from Tapanui last Saturday 13 June, such a beautiful day! Southland, New Zealand. I’m going to take a bit of a break from blogging for a while, probably just a few posts here and there on a random basis. I’ll keep an eye on what the rest of you are posting but to be honest I’ll probably miss a few and that will be my loss. It’s just that I need some time-out for a while and I might revise my blog over the winter, get rid of some old posts, etc.

Thank you for the wonderful content you share and for the friendship and comment-conversations I enjoy. Take care, with much love Liz xx

Click on ANY photo to enlarge. All photos below taken by Nigel

Sheep grazing on winter crop on a hillside (some kind of brassica)

The pretty orange-brown grasses are native tussock

Beautiful long swathe of tussock

Dusting of snow on the tops. The middle-foreground sheep was coughing hence the odd stance. Perhaps a bit of swede/beet had gone down the wrong way.

Hills in this area typically have this rounded, flowing form

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)