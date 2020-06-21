Tussock, Hills and Sheep

These are the last photos I’m sharing from when we drove to Waikaia from Tapanui last Saturday 13 June, such a beautiful day! Southland, New Zealand. I’m going to take a bit of a break from blogging for a while, probably just a few posts here and there on a random basis. I’ll keep an eye on what the rest of you are posting but to be honest I’ll probably miss a few and that will be my loss. It’s just that I need some time-out for a while and I might revise my blog over the winter, get rid of some old posts, etc.

Thank you for the wonderful content you share and for the friendship and comment-conversations I enjoy. Take care, with much love Liz xx

Click on ANY photo to enlarge. All photos below taken by Nigel

Sheep grazing on winter crop on a hillside (some kind of brassica)

The pretty orange-brown grasses are native tussock

Beautiful long swathe of tussock

Dusting of snow on the tops. The middle-foreground sheep was coughing hence the odd stance. Perhaps a bit of swede/beet had gone down the wrong way.

Hills in this area typically have this rounded, flowing form

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

7 thoughts on “Tussock, Hills and Sheep

Add yours

  1. I hope you manage to really relax and have some really restorative time after these last few very strange months. I’ll miss reading your blog while you’re away but I’ll keep an eye open for the random posts! 🙂 Covid-19 has created such a stressful way of life, with so many of our ways of being able to relax denied to us, that I think we need to take a break where we can. Hope you enjoy your time out and feel relaxed and refreshed afterwards – take good care of yourself!

  4. I like these rounded hills, and “tussock” better than the U.S. equivalent (I think) of “bunch grass.” I’ve been blogging for a few years, and sometimes post quite infrequently – I’ve never felt a daily or weekly schedule was required, but we’ll look forward to hearing from you down the road.

