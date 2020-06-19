Winding Creek Road

When we drove from Tapanui to Waikaia on Saturday it was cold outside. We found these lovely icicles by the roadside, spotted them from the car. Like a special little grotto! Nigel took these photos, 13 June 2020. These photos were all taken at this place.

If you’d like to see the road a map  here it is. You can see ‘Argyle Burn’ in blue near the township of Waikaia and you’ll see ‘Winding Creek Road’ marked there too.

Winding Creek

Winding Creek Road. Someone else’s vehicle parked at the side.

Icy Icicles

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Winding Creek Road

  2. Feels very strange to see your icicles when we’re heading towards the longest day of the year here! 🙂 That’s an inviting looking road to drive along – makes me want to see what it leads to. (Think I’ve been at home too long!)

