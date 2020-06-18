Peering at the Moon

This morning I was again up reasonably early so I peered out the front door expecting to see a boring grey cloudy day. There were no vibrant colours like yesterday morning but enough to interest me that I tried taking a couple of photos from our front porch. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

moon_treetop

The Moon and the Pear Tree

tapanui_tree_moon_1200w

tapanui_dawn_moon_1200w

There’s a faint dusting of snow on top of the Blue Mountains

blue_mountains_morning_1500w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

3 thoughts on “Peering at the Moon

  2. Those first two shots are a bit spooky but I like them. I got up early this morning, 3:30, to fly back to Milwaukee, and there was fog over all the marshes and ponds. We see a different of stars, here in the northern hemisphere, but I guess the same moon! 🙂

