Peering at the Moon

This morning I was again up reasonably early so I peered out the front door expecting to see a boring grey cloudy day. There were no vibrant colours like yesterday morning but enough to interest me that I tried taking a couple of photos from our front porch. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

The Moon and the Pear Tree

There’s a faint dusting of snow on top of the Blue Mountains

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)