Waikaia River in Winter

Soon after we left the town of Waikaia on Saturday 13 June, I suggested to Nigel that we turn down a side road that headed straight toward the Waikaia River. It gave us access to the riverside and I took these photos with my cellphone. It’s now winter here in New Zealand. Waikaia is in Southland.

I took this last photo just before getting back in the car to leave.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. The trees are bare, Liz, but other than that it might be tough to tell that it is winter there. I love the blueness of the sky, especially as it is reflected in the water. The composition of the final photo really drew me in too, with the fences in the foreground and mid-ground and the layers of trees and mountains in the background.

