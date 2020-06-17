Sunrise in Tapanui

These photos taken about 45mins ago in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Sunrise viewed from our front door. Taken by Liz, 17 June 2020.

tapanui_sunrise17June_01

tapanui_sunrise17June_02

tapanui_sunrise17June_03

tapanui_sunrise17June_04

Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2020)

8 thoughts on “Sunrise in Tapanui

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: