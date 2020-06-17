Sunrise in Tapanui

These photos taken about 45mins ago in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Sunrise viewed from our front door. Taken by Liz, 17 June 2020.
Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2020)
New Zealand
These photos taken about 45mins ago in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Sunrise viewed from our front door. Taken by Liz, 17 June 2020.
Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2020)
Nice little gift to start the day! 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes thank you, it really was!
LikeLike
Wow, beautiful, Liz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a lovely moment and I *ran* to grab the Panasonic Lumix and capture it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you had a great start to your day… enjoy 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love a colourful start to the day.. thanks Ted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Those colors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Flower, they were wonderful while they lasted!
LikeLiked by 1 person