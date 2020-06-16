Writer Jane Dougherty shared a photo of pink sunset clouds with an imaginative poem inspired by the view, in Come and play with the cloud people.

She also invited readers to ‘borrow’ her photo to inspire their own poem or prose.

I started playing with words for a haiku and the lines came together surprisingly fast – the first time I’ve ever sat down and ‘written’ a poem in my head! Submitted to #TopTweetTuesday (Twitter)

Candy Floss Clouds

— by Liz Cowburn

Soft candy-floss pink

Watermelon pink in hue

Pink upstages blue

Poem by Liz, photo by Jane Dougherty; Exploring Colour (2020)