Candy Floss Clouds

Writer Jane Dougherty shared a photo of pink sunset clouds with an imaginative poem inspired by the view, in Come and play with the cloud people.

She also invited readers to ‘borrow’ her photo to inspire their own poem or prose.

I started playing with words for a haiku and the lines came together surprisingly fast – the first time I’ve ever sat down and ‘written’ a poem in my head! Submitted to #TopTweetTuesday (Twitter)

Candy Floss Clouds

   — by Liz Cowburn

Soft candy-floss pink

Watermelon pink in hue

Pink upstages blue

Poem by Liz, photo by Jane Dougherty; Exploring Colour (2020)

8 thoughts on “Candy Floss Clouds

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: