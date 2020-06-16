Writer Jane Dougherty shared a photo of pink sunset clouds with an imaginative poem inspired by the view, in Come and play with the cloud people.
She also invited readers to ‘borrow’ her photo to inspire their own poem or prose.
I started playing with words for a haiku and the lines came together surprisingly fast – the first time I’ve ever sat down and ‘written’ a poem in my head! Submitted to #TopTweetTuesday (Twitter)
Candy Floss Clouds
— by Liz Cowburn
Soft candy-floss pink
Watermelon pink in hue
Pink upstages blue
Poem by Liz, photo by Jane Dougherty; Exploring Colour (2020)
Love it!
Thanks Kay 🙂
Cheers, Liz 🙂 The colours are splendid, aren’t they?
The colours are beautiful Jane and thanks for sharing them with us!
My pleasure, Liz. I’m pleased you enjoyed playing with the clouds 🙂
Nice job, Liz. Damien has competition now. 🙂
Reading your response we both burst out laughing! Thanks so much Mike, that’s really sweet 🙂
‘Tis a pretty picture indeed. You’ve added a twist to your haiku, namely rhyme.
