We were in Waikaia on Saturday 13 June, a beautiful sunny winter’s day although it was chilly outside of the car. I’ve already posted twice about Argyle Burn – the first photo was one I took near the burn, out front of a private property, a clear reference to the gold history of the area. Gold was found near Waikaia (or Switzers as it was then) in 1862. Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand
Lunch at the Waikaia Pub
My window view toward “the bottle” which is made of bottles
These two taken by Nigel .. bowl sculpture made of old metal discs. Lovely!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Life is pretty good right now, Liz, when you can make a trip on a beautiful sunny Saturday and enjoy a nice meal in a quirky location.
Oooh, I’ll have the lamb joint too, please, and a pint of their best ale!
