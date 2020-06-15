Waikaia on Saturday

We were in Waikaia on Saturday 13 June, a beautiful sunny winter’s day although it was chilly outside of the car. I’ve already posted twice about Argyle Burn – the first photo was one I took near the burn, out front of a private property, a clear reference to the gold history of the area. Gold was found near Waikaia (or Switzers as it was then) in 1862. Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand

waikaia_town_01

Lunch at the Waikaia Pub

waikaia_town_02

My window view toward “the bottle” which is made of bottles

waikaia_town_03

These two taken by Nigel .. bowl sculpture made of old metal discs. Lovely!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Waikaia on Saturday

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: