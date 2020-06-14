Burn ‘n’ Bridge

Here again is the Argyle Burn at Waikaia, Southland and this time we’ve walked under the road bridge that we’d driven over earlier in the day. I wandered under the bridge because our lovely native fantails were demonstrating their acrobatics there. I soon realised they showed-up so small on my cellphone screen I couldn’t see them so it was a challenge to photo them. There were three and I did get a shot with all three …as blurry little spots! Ditched that, along with many others. New Zealand

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

There’s snow on the far mountains to remind you it’s winter here in NZ. The delta shaped thing on the water is a fantail darting out over the water. There’s another fluttering in the tiny branches just above the riverbank. –Liz

This shot of Nigel’s is best for the fantails. There’s one perched on the driftwood and you can see its fan-shaped tail. There’s a second one flying over the water with reflection.

Context bridge photo. –Liz

This is also my photo. I liked the appearance of the bridge pile and the branches piled against it.. and the water with reflections and the contrast of light and shadow.

My previous post about this river: Argyle Burn, Waikaia

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)