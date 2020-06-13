Argyle Burn, Waikaia

Today was a lovely clear and sunny winter day although cold outside of the car. I suggested to Nigel that we return to the road of the apple tree and continue right through to Waikaia – a lovely rural Southland settlement that I’ve posted about before. As we came into town over a bridge I noticed there was access to the river below. After lunch we returned here to have a closer look at the river rapids. This evening  from a map  I found that the river is the Argyle Burn which feeds into the Waikaia River.

Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand. First three photos by Nigel, last by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. Very Scottish-sounding! There’s a town called Argyle in NY, but the custom of calling streams “burns” didn’t come over to the U.S. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it used here, even though there’s countless U.K. place names. I did a quick websearch and found a town named after Bannockburn, but no waterways. This is a pretty one in your photos – trout?

    1. There must have been Scots in the area. 🙂 Looks like a great place to have a wander in winter sunshine. Hope it’s not winter here before we feel safe going out and about again!

