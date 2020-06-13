Argyle Burn, Waikaia

Today was a lovely clear and sunny winter day although cold outside of the car. I suggested to Nigel that we return to the road of the apple tree and continue right through to Waikaia – a lovely rural Southland settlement that I’ve posted about before. As we came into town over a bridge I noticed there was access to the river below. After lunch we returned here to have a closer look at the river rapids. This evening from a map I found that the river is the Argyle Burn which feeds into the Waikaia River.

Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand. First three photos by Nigel, last by me.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)