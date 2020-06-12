Country Road

After stopping at the apple tree featured in my last two posts we carried on down the road and the seal gave way to gravel (dirt really – there wasn’t much gravel). Nice landscape. Soon we reluctantly decided it was time to turn around and head for home. Nigel turned into a gateway and we found ourselves close to some cattle on winter grazing so I took the opportunity to quietly get a photo without spooking them (meaning I got out of the car ever so slowly and sneaked over by the bracken, not making eye contact with them, and quietly raised my cellphone to get some shots).
Photos taken 08 June. Nigel took the first and I took the rest.
Rural backcountry near Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Click on ANY photo to enlarge
Nigel took this from the gateway we’d pulled into in order to turn around.
My photo from the same gateway.
The cattle are feeding on a winter crop which might be beets or swedes for example. I can tell you that when they’re crunching up their veg they’re very noisy!
Driving back I saw New Zealand flax reflected in a puddle and asked Nigel to pull over so I could get a pic.
Returning to the car I also took this shot of where we’d just come from.
Black folks are consistently asking us white folks to LISTEN to what they’re saying and LEARN and I’m trying to do that. I’m making the effort to read and listen – and that includes angry voices – we’ll never learn if we filter out everyone who talks candidly.
This is an informative article in Vogue by a black environmentalist, presenting an incredibly important discussion (suitable to read even if you’re a sensitive soul).
Why Every Environmentalist Should Be Anti-Racist | Leah Thomas, June 08, 2020
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I especially like your first two images. It’s interesting how the color balance differs between Nigel’s camera and your cell phone. His makes it look warmer and yours cooler; both are nice!
It must be great to be able to get out and see the countryside again – I’m looking forward to doing that sometime too. The link was an interesting read and a very good point about environmentalism and the struggle against racism…food for thought!
Thanks Ann, especially for reading the linked article 🙂
Good link, thank you for sharing,
Thank you PM! It’s made me happy this morning to know that you took a look. Cheers!
After the long period of confinement, it must be such a relief, Liz, to be able to do something as simple as taking a drive in the country. I grew up in the suburbs, so most of my notions about county life are tinged with a kind of rustic romanticism, even though I know that it mostly involves a lot of hard work.
Well you’re right actually, we loved our drive and neither of us wanted to go home. If we’d followed that road we’d have eventually come out at the lovely little rural village of Waikaia that I’ve blogged about a few times now 🙂 Writing this made me think wow, maybe we can do that today (Sat here) so fingers crossed.. not sure if it’s possible!
In NZ you seal your roads. In the United States we pave them.
That’s right and I know that too (and actually paused while considering what to write). I stuck with NZ terminology.
And when the roads are not sealed (or paved) but rather have a surface of small stones or stone chips that we would call gravel, Kiwis call it “metal,” for some reason!
