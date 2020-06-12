Country Road

After stopping at the apple tree featured in my last two posts we carried on down the road and the seal gave way to gravel (dirt really – there wasn’t much gravel). Nice landscape. Soon we reluctantly decided it was time to turn around and head for home. Nigel turned into a gateway and we found ourselves close to some cattle on winter grazing so I took the opportunity to quietly get a photo without spooking them (meaning I got out of the car ever so slowly and sneaked over by the bracken, not making eye contact with them, and quietly raised my cellphone to get some shots).

Photos taken 08 June. Nigel took the first and I took the rest.

Rural backcountry near Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

Nigel took this from the gateway we’d pulled into in order to turn around.

My photo from the same gateway.

The cattle are feeding on a winter crop which might be beets or swedes for example. I can tell you that when they’re crunching up their veg they’re very noisy!

Driving back I saw New Zealand flax reflected in a puddle and asked Nigel to pull over so I could get a pic.

Returning to the car I also took this shot of where we’d just come from.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)