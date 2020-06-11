The Apple Tree

The same roadside apple tree as in my last post, found on 08 June and a hillside view from the same spot. In rural country near Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
First photo by me and the others by Nigel. Early winter now for us in NZ.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
How appropriate! I’m just writing about apple trees and apples with specks on them 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a surprise.. 🙂
LikeLike
I really like the wild look of that apple tree, Liz–so different from the commercial uniformity of the trees in some orchards and the landscape shot is wonderful too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Mike!
LikeLike