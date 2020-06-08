Joy at Midnight

In New Zealand we move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight. Essentially this means life returns to normal within New Zealand. Obviously border controls / quarantine will remain. We now have no active cases and it’s 17 days since the last new case was reported in NZ. Awesome news!!!
Two paragraphs this afternoon from The Spinoff
“Around the world we saw people losing their loved ones and their livelihoods at a rate that was unacceptable to us,” said Ardern. “Our goal was to come out the other side as quickly and safely as we could,” she said. She said New Zealand had “united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus”.
Seventy-five days after first going into lockdown, “we are ready”, said Ardern. “Cabinet has agreed we will now move to level one, to get our economy fully open again, and we will start almost immediately. We move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight.”
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
I sincerely hope that this decision is not premature. I am so grateful to be here, where the precautions have been a sterling example for the rest of the world, but the threat is still real and present. I would dearly love to return to “business as usual,” but I’ll not be comfortable doing so for some time yet. I still plan to have many miles to go before I sleep, and I’ll do what I can to make it possible to see them through. Still, it’s a very promising step! Thanks again, New Zealand!
A reason for high celebration.
It is!!! 🙂
Great news, a victory for timely, decisive and courageous leadership, and for the wisdom of ordinary people who were willing to put up with temporary personal restrictions in pursuit of that victory. Can you lend us Jacinda for a couple of months? Swap you Jacinda for Boris?
Can’t spare her Mr Platypus – need her to win the election in Sept so that we have her for another term of office!
