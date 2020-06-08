Joy at Midnight

In New Zealand we move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight. Essentially this means life returns to normal within New Zealand. Obviously border controls / quarantine will remain. We now have no active cases and it’s 17 days since the last new case was reported in NZ. Awesome news!!!

Two paragraphs this afternoon from  The Spinoff 

“Around the world we saw people losing their loved ones and their livelihoods at a rate that was unacceptable to us,” said Ardern. “Our goal was to come out the other side as quickly and safely as we could,” she said. She said New Zealand had “united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus”.

Seventy-five days after first going into lockdown, “we are ready”, said Ardern. “Cabinet has agreed we will now move to level one, to get our economy fully open again, and we will start almost immediately. We move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight.”

hebe_speciosa_tapanui
Our beautiful native Hebe speciosa. Saw this on a local walk a few days ago in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 05 June 2020

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

5 thoughts on “Joy at Midnight

Add yours

  1. I sincerely hope that this decision is not premature. I am so grateful to be here, where the precautions have been a sterling example for the rest of the world, but the threat is still real and present. I would dearly love to return to “business as usual,” but I’ll not be comfortable doing so for some time yet. I still plan to have many miles to go before I sleep, and I’ll do what I can to make it possible to see them through. Still, it’s a very promising step! Thanks again, New Zealand!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  3. Great news, a victory for timely, decisive and courageous leadership, and for the wisdom of ordinary people who were willing to put up with temporary personal restrictions in pursuit of that victory. Can you lend us Jacinda for a couple of months? Swap you Jacinda for Boris?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: