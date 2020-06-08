Joy at Midnight

In New Zealand we move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight. Essentially this means life returns to normal within New Zealand. Obviously border controls / quarantine will remain. We now have no active cases and it’s 17 days since the last new case was reported in NZ. Awesome news!!!

Two paragraphs this afternoon from The Spinoff

“Around the world we saw people losing their loved ones and their livelihoods at a rate that was unacceptable to us,” said Ardern. “Our goal was to come out the other side as quickly and safely as we could,” she said. She said New Zealand had “united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus”.

Seventy-five days after first going into lockdown, “we are ready”, said Ardern. “Cabinet has agreed we will now move to level one, to get our economy fully open again, and we will start almost immediately. We move down to Covid-19 alert level one from midnight tonight.”

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)