Fading Away

Early winter here in New Zealand, the (deciduous) trees are shedding their leaves. I love the autumn season but still sad to see those lovely colours falling to the ground to slowly fade, waste away and decay. Still pretty though, when we did a local walk on 05 June.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz

— all taken at the one spot, under the same tree

leaves_01

leaves_02

leaves_03

leaves_04

leaves_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

