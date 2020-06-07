Fading Away

Early winter here in New Zealand, the (deciduous) trees are shedding their leaves. I love the autumn season but still sad to see those lovely colours falling to the ground to slowly fade, waste away and decay. Still pretty though, when we did a local walk on 05 June.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz

— all taken at the one spot, under the same tree

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)