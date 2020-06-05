We went for this lovely little local drive on the evening of 28 May, the real reason being so Nigel could show me some nice autumn trees that he’d seen while driving to a job. On our way back we thought we’d like to check out this farm roadside stall – we hadn’t been able to read the sign while driving by initially. And it was really quite special as it not only had jam and eggs for sale, but also a Lilliput Library and I’ve never seen a rural one before – and with a cute little teddy bear! Also the nice sunset colours emerged and I specifically asked Nigel to take this first photo in order to capture the lovely sky colours behind the power pole and lines.

Photos taken by Nigel.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)