We went for this lovely little local drive on the evening of 28 May, the real reason being so Nigel could show me some nice autumn trees that he’d seen while driving to a job. On our way back we thought we’d like to check out this farm roadside stall – we hadn’t been able to read the sign while driving by initially. And it was really quite special as it not only had jam and eggs for sale, but also a Lilliput Library and I’ve never seen a rural one before – and with a cute little teddy bear! Also the nice sunset colours emerged and I specifically asked Nigel to take this first photo in order to capture the lovely sky colours behind the power pole and lines.
Photos taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
We also have the Little LIbraries scattered about here. There are a few in our neighborhood as well as elsewhere in town. It’s a nice thing people do for each other. We have a dairy/veggie stand locally that also has ice cream and they call their business a creamy. I always want to stop in and see if it is an intentional name or a typo that never got corrected. 🙂
Creamy … that’s a good one!
Good that you were able to perserve the memory of this quaint roadside stall, but it looks like the shelves were pretty bare–or did you buy all the eggs & jam? Also it’s nice to see the little lending library. They are fairly ;common in the community around our Minnesota lake, but I think this is the first I’ve seen of them here.
There’s lots of the little libraries in Dunedin and we have a lovely one in Tapanui. There was only one jar of jam and a carton of eggs! Maybe lack of demand due to Covid concern or perhaps everyone turned up and cleaned them out – I don’t know! Here’s a link to my post showing our Tapanui little library: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/lil-library-in-tapanui/ It’s really sweet!
That’s great–I’ll have to keep a sharper eye out, now that we’re able to get around a bit more. I love the idea of little lending libraries. I’ve started building one at our cabin, and hope to bring it to fruition this summer, if we’re able to travel and return.
