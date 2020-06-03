Light in the Darkness

I liked this light and the texture of the wall, in a cafe in Central Otago that we visited not long before lockdown started in New Zealand. Photo taken by me 22 March 2020. By the way, I’ve just changed to the new WP editor so am unsure how this post will look compared to usual when published.

Thought I’d share a link to this in-depth article in The New York Times – gives helpful background about the clash with protesters outside the White House, link provided after this short excerpt:

As he prepared for his surprise march to the church, Mr. Trump first went before cameras in the Rose Garden to declare himself “your president of law and order” but also “an ally of all peaceful protesters,” even as peaceful protesters just a block away and clergy members on the church patio were routed by smoke and flash grenades and some form of chemical spray deployed by shield-bearing riot officers and mounted police. — from How Trump’s Idea for a Photo Op Led to Havoc in a Park

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)