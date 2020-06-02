When still in Level 4 lockdown we encountered a number of eye-catching plants on one of our walks from home, they all had gold. Whether lots of gold or just hints, they captured our attention and interest. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Taken by Nigel 24 April 2020
I feel heart-sick at the sufferings of people of colour in the USA – I need these gleams of gold.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Some interesting plants here Liz!
Thanks, Liz, for your concern and empathy for the crazy things happening in my country. I live in the Washington D.C. and I am shocked by what I have seen happening in our capital. The issue is complicated, but it seems to me that one thing is abundantly clear–racism, often institutionalized, is very much alive and as a society we need to come to grips with that reality.
Lovely rich colour! I’m with you on what’s happening in the USA – we need a touch of brightness in days like these.
Lovely blooms!
Do you know what the yellow flowers are?
