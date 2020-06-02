Gold

When still in Level 4 lockdown we encountered a number of eye-catching plants on one of our walks from home, they all had gold. Whether lots of gold or just hints, they captured our attention and interest. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Taken by Nigel 24 April 2020

I feel heart-sick at the sufferings of people of colour in the USA – I need these gleams of gold.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

5 thoughts on “Gold

Add yours

  2. Thanks, Liz, for your concern and empathy for the crazy things happening in my country. I live in the Washington D.C. and I am shocked by what I have seen happening in our capital. The issue is complicated, but it seems to me that one thing is abundantly clear–racism, often institutionalized, is very much alive and as a society we need to come to grips with that reality.

    Like

    Reply

  3. Lovely rich colour! I’m with you on what’s happening in the USA – we need a touch of brightness in days like these.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: