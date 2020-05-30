Rural Anzac Day

It was nearly sunset on Thursday when Nigel and I were out for a short drive in a rural area near home. Approaching an intersection we found this eye-catching Anzac display on a farmer’s silage bales. It would have been created for 25 April which is Anzac Day when we remember Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers who fought and died for their country. Photos taken by Nigel

“Lest We Forget”

Few American bloggers I follow seem to mention the death of George Floyd, perhaps because the coverage is so intense elsewhere on social media.

Exceptions:

Making Peace by Bishop Jake Owensby

Now is the Time We All Need A Great Leader by Cindy Knoke

Twitter:

This made a BIG impression on me:

Dr Cornel West talking to Anderson Cooper

and this shared from a New Zealand poet that I follow …

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)