Rural Anzac Day

It was nearly sunset on Thursday when Nigel and I were out for a short drive in a rural area near home. Approaching an intersection we found this eye-catching Anzac display on a farmer’s silage bales. It would have been created for 25 April which is Anzac Day when we remember Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers who fought and died for their country. Photos taken by Nigel
“Lest We Forget”
Few American bloggers I follow seem to mention the death of George Floyd, perhaps because the coverage is so intense elsewhere on social media.
Exceptions:
Making Peace by Bishop Jake Owensby
Now is the Time We All Need A Great Leader by Cindy Knoke
Twitter:
This made a BIG impression on me:
Dr Cornel West talking to Anderson Cooper
and this shared from a New Zealand poet that I follow …
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I tend to no longer comment on things political as there are many more eloquent folks doing so. Rest assured it is the top story now along with the continuing spread of the virus. Sadly the bigger coverage is now given to the rioting rather than the cause and trying to find the understanding needed to not have the constant repetition of these terrible killings. Also sadly, the good that police do is often overshadowed by the few who perpetrate these horrific acts.
Those trying to say he died because of underlying conditions are repulsive. It’s the same with the reasoning that the virus isn’t really what is killing people but their underlying conditions. We all have underlying conditions but the weight of a 200lb. man caused George Floyd’s death and the virus is causing deaths among the population whatever their conditions may be.
The Oracle had something to say about it. She sent me a wonderful poem this morning.
