Lockdown in New Zealand isn’t nearly as restrictive as it was so Nigel’s now free to travel to jobs and visit farms. Yesterday on a lovely autumn afternoon he visited a farm not far from home where he was engaged in project management at short notice as a digger driver was available to do a couple of hours work.

For any who don’t know, my husband Nigel is a Landscape Architect working in Otago/Southland and sometimes further afield.

Marking The Spot

The ‘spot’ being the site of the original farm homestead back in the late 1800s. Nigel had previously visited the farm and been asked to find some way to commemorate the old homestead, and had the idea of using stumps from the pile in the paddock.

Yesterday’s work was to oversee the selection/placement of three stumps from the pile into three corners of the site. Native trees will also be planted.

The digger moving down the hill toward the pile of stumps

Completing the placement of the first stump

Second stump in place (the stump to the right was there all along). The long mountain range is The Blue Mountains – the range behind Tapanui where we live

All stumps now in place

Nigel was making decisions with no drawing prep so he dubbed it ‘drawing with a digger’. Here he is – on his way down to the stump-pile to begin work

