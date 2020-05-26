Ennis House LA

In yesterday’s post I offered a distant glimpse of the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Ennis House on a hilltop in Los Feliz, Los Angeles USA. It was a truly magical experience to see this house and I don’t think I had any idea of what to expect! It looks like a huge Mayan Temple and I was blown away by the scale, design and extraordinary ‘presence’ of this amazing building. There was no opportunity to go inside but these are the photos that Nigel took from the outside when we were there in May 2010.

This is a 1600px-wide image to allow a closer look at the gate detail.
We had quite a walk to eventually get to the gate as we had to walk along the street at the bottom of the property and then climb up and around the house, to the street on the other side at the top. All these photos were taken before we got to the gate.

All these photos are in sequence.

This is 1300px-wide, to allow you to get a closer view.

I also did this crop which is 1768px-wide to give the closest detail view.
Further Information

The following link is to an excellent guided video tour by the Curator Tim Gleason that takes you inside the house and also shows the stunning views from the balcony.

Ennis House Video Tour  –  quick overview but very good!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

3 thoughts on “Ennis House LA

  1. This is great, Liz, what an unusual concept, very striking. It’s hard to believe Wright was able to do something so adventurous a century ago. Those concrete blocks appear to be holding up in fine style, after all those years. I bet the ancient Mayan priests would be delighted, too!

