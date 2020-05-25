Just found these beauties on Twitter this morning and have to share. Many thanks to Michael Thomas Bogan for permission.
Michael Thomas Bogan. Assistant Professor, School of Natural Resources and the Environment. The University of Arizona.
On Twitter: @mtbogan
Photos below are from this tweet
Dragonfly season is in full swing on the effluent-dependent Santa Cruz River! Here are a couple of lovely Mexican amberwings (Perithemis intensa) from yesterday #Tucson
Click on either photo to enlarge
For more information (scroll down to ‘Urban dragonflies!’) :
“Our lab is studying the amazing diversity of dragonflies that you can find in our city’s local effluent-dependent stream, the Santa Cruz River!” [more …]
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Very cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely to know you also enjoyed these 🙂
LikeLike
😊 Thanks for posting it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impressive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you urzre! I love their colour 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beauty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! I was smitten 🙂
LikeLike