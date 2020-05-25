Just found these beauties on Twitter this morning and have to share. Many thanks to Michael Thomas Bogan for permission.

Michael Thomas Bogan. Assistant Professor, School of Natural Resources and the Environment. The University of Arizona.

On Twitter: @mtbogan

Photos below are from this tweet



Dragonfly season is in full swing on the effluent-dependent Santa Cruz River! Here are a couple of lovely Mexican amberwings (Perithemis intensa) from yesterday #Tucson

For more information (scroll down to ‘Urban dragonflies!’) :

“Our lab is studying the amazing diversity of dragonflies that you can find in our city’s local effluent-dependent stream, the Santa Cruz River!” [more …]

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)