Hummingbird Day

This post is about the lead-up to finding the Ennis House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in Los Angeles (in 2010). We don’t remember much of that day but from the photo-dates it appears we found our way there the same day we visited Hollyhock House. We remember spending time in Los Feliz and loving it there. One of the most memorable things was as we were walking along a street on our way to find the Ennis House, we passed some plants and as I was looking at them I realised I could see a hummingbird hovering! We’d never seen one before (I hadn’t even realised they were in LA) so it was a wonderful and exciting, surprise discovery, to see a hummingbird there in front of us!
Photos taken by Nigel
In memory of the hummingbird I’m sharing a colourful hummingbird that’s displayed on the wall at our local cafe in Tapanui .. ‘Top Nosh’.
Here’s a distant view of the Ennis House taken as we were walking away (the following photos were all taken as we were leaving).
Gorgeous bougainvillea and lemon tree. So idyllic!
And an interesting, enticing special gate.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel
What a nice memory. I really like the running drips on the hummingbird painting! We can always count on ruby-throats visiting our feeder at the lake cabin, and hope (dearly) to be able to see them again this year–at least for a month or so, if everything works out.
