Hollyhock House LA

I’ve been building up to this post with my recent photo-postings of hollyhock flowers and in this post I’ll share photos of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House in Los Angeles. These were taken by Nigel during our 2010 stop-over in LA. This was our first visit to a FLW house ever and it was quite a challenge to even find it travelling via metro and walking as we were. Totally amazing experience to see it, we were really blown away! Beautiful setting too in lovely spacious grounds, like being in another world!

Click on ANY photo below to enlarge

I cropped this from the photo after it, to focus more on the light patterns that lead to the entrance door.

For great photos of the Frank Lloyd Wright house ‘Taliesin’ (Wisconsin), see the following post by Robert Parker who does the WP blog UpState & Away. He provides extensive outside and interior photos – really wonderful – with some showing expansive landscapes that are a joy to see. Robert took his photos in April of last year but the post is recent, dated 21 May 2020 (which was what prompted me to do this post).

[Link] Taliesen, Working from home.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)