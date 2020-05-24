Hollyhock House LA

I’ve been building up to this post with my recent photo-postings of hollyhock flowers and in this post I’ll share photos of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House in Los Angeles. These were taken by Nigel during our 2010 stop-over in LA. This was our first visit to a FLW house ever and it was quite a challenge to even find it travelling via metro and walking as we were. Totally amazing experience to see it, we were really blown away! Beautiful setting too in lovely spacious grounds, like being in another world!
Click on ANY photo below to enlarge
I cropped this from the photo after it, to focus more on the light patterns that lead to the entrance door.
For great photos of the Frank Lloyd Wright house ‘Taliesin’ (Wisconsin), see the following post by Robert Parker who does the WP blog UpState & Away. He provides extensive outside and interior photos – really wonderful – with some showing expansive landscapes that are a joy to see. Robert took his photos in April of last year but the post is recent, dated 21 May 2020 (which was what prompted me to do this post).
[Link] Taliesen, Working from home.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
This is new to me, which isn’t all that surprising, as I’ve spent as little time in Los Angeles as possible, but we have visited Taliesin and found it inspiring, serene, and unforgettable.
I didn’t know till reading a Wikipedia article just now that the house was closed for years during renovations and reopened to visitors in 2005. I also didn’t know that “the house and grounds were used as the temple of the Piranha Women in 1989’s Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death.
It looks as if the space gives it a feeling of calm. I wonder if the interior gives the same feel…
Thanks for posting this Liz, and for linking it, I’ve never seen any of Wright’s projects in the west, and this house looks amazing.
I wonder if any other architect ever displayed such a range of styles, it’s hard to believe that this is the same architect known for “Prairie Style” or the spiral Guggenheim museum in NYC.
What a striking place this is, and the shot showing the shadow patterns was a great idea. 💡👍
Frank Lloyd Wright by Simon & Garffuncle is one of my favourite songs. He is an amazing architect. Genius. It must have been wonderful to visit one of his buildings.
Nothing I’d seen in a book prepared me for the real thing, it was wonderful! Thanks for the heads-up about the song, I had a listen and it’s really beautiful!
Never been to this property, but did make it to Taliesen a few years ago. Frank Lloyd Wright was a real visionary, wasn’t he?
I have photos of another FLW house we saw in LA and I’ll try and post about that too sometime this week. They were both amazing. Hollyhock House was special because we could see inside as well.
That’s a gorgeous property. I love the lines and simplicity of FLW’s architecture but the devil, as always, is in the details. Thanks for the tip about Robert’s post. Thanks for sharing fabulous photos.
We were ecstatic to have the opportunity to visit, to actually be there is such an experience. Thank you very much Sheree!
