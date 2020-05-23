— poem by Eileen Carney Hulme
Poet in Scotland, three books published
Stroking The Air 2005, The Space Between Rain 2010, The Stone Messenger 2015
[poem used with permission]
Twitter: @strokingtheair
I was delighted to also find on Twitter this lovely colourful photo of a starling mumuration at Brighton (UK). Many thanks to Marianna Bjerglys, “Master’s in Theology and passionate photographer” Twitter: @MBjerglys
“I shot this in Brighton. From mid October till mid March these incredible starlings put on a performance every day at sunset. I’ve taken thousands of photos. I never get tired of watching them”
Priceless Gift
— Eileen Carney Hulme
Emerging from those shiny blue
eggs, starlings can look a little dull
even a bit scruffy at times
with a reputation for domineering
behaviour. They prefer to stick together
no invitation to other birds for
a mash up around the bird feeder
an exchange of juicy gossip.
But every year they wow us
with their murmurations
a priceless gift in a pricey world.
— poem by Eileen Carney Hulme
Twitter: @strokingtheair
— posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
— poem by Eileen Carney Hulme; photo by Marianna Bjerglys
Wow, the flock is so dense that you can see their dark reflection in the water! I’ve seen murmerations like this before, but never with a water feature to add to the wonder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for pointing that out Gary, I don’t know that I consciously took on board that particular detail but it IS amazing!
LikeLike