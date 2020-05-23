Priceless Gift

poem by Eileen Carney Hulme

Poet in Scotland, three books published
Stroking The Air 2005, The Space Between Rain 2010, The Stone Messenger 2015
Twitter:  @strokingtheair

I was delighted to also find on Twitter this lovely colourful photo of a starling mumuration at Brighton (UK). Many thanks to Marianna Bjerglys, “Master’s in Theology and passionate photographer”  Twitter:  @MBjerglys

I shot this in Brighton. From mid October till mid March these incredible starlings put on a performance every day at sunset. I’ve taken thousands of photos. I never get tired of watching them”

brighton_starling_murmuration

Priceless Gift

— Eileen Carney Hulme

Emerging from those shiny blue

eggs, starlings can look a little dull

even a bit scruffy at times

with a reputation for domineering

behaviour. They prefer to stick together

no invitation to other birds for

a mash up around the bird feeder

an exchange of juicy gossip.

But every year they wow us

with their murmurations

a priceless gift in a pricey world.

