Poet in Scotland, three books published

Stroking The Air 2005, The Space Between Rain 2010, The Stone Messenger 2015

[poem used with permission]



Twitter: @strokingtheair

I was delighted to also find on Twitter this lovely colourful photo of a starling mumuration at Brighton (UK). Many thanks to Marianna Bjerglys, “Master’s in Theology and passionate photographer” Twitter: @MBjerglys

“I shot this in Brighton. From mid October till mid March these incredible starlings put on a performance every day at sunset. I’ve taken thousands of photos. I never get tired of watching them”

Priceless Gift

— Eileen Carney Hulme



Emerging from those shiny blue

eggs, starlings can look a little dull

even a bit scruffy at times

with a reputation for domineering

behaviour. They prefer to stick together

no invitation to other birds for

a mash up around the bird feeder

an exchange of juicy gossip.

But every year they wow us

with their murmurations

a priceless gift in a pricey world.

— posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

— poem by Eileen Carney Hulme; photo by Marianna Bjerglys